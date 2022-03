(Emilio Morenatti, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A factory and a store burn after being bombarded in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A correspondent and his team were attacked while covering the events near Kyiv, Ukraine.

According to Sky News, its chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay was wounded and camera operator Richie Mockler took two rounds to his body armor during a violent ambush.

The attack captured on camera “illustrates the scale of the mayhem and violence as Russia’s invasion enters a new and deadlier phase,” Sky News reports.

