Urgent hearing to decide if Valieva can skate at Olympics

Kamila Valieva, 15, of the Russian Olympic Committee, reacts after the women's team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. Valieva is at the center of the biggest doping story of the Beijing Games after the Russian newspaper RBC reported that the figure skater tested positive for a banned heart medication before the Olympics. Valieva is a protected person according to the World Anti-Doping Code, which includes athletes who have not yet turned 16 at the time of a doping violation. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BEIJING – Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The International Testing Agency said Friday it will lead an appeal on behalf of the IOC against a decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to lift a provisional ban imposed on the 15-year-old Valieva for failing a doping test in December.