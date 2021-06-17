Myanmar extends detention of US journalist Danny Fenster

FILE - In this file photo provided by Bryan Fenster shows his brother Danny Fenster in September of 2019 in Krakw, Poland. Fenster, the American journalist in Myanmar detained in May 2021, by authorities, made an appearance Thursday, June 17, 2021, in a special court in the prison where he is being held, his employer, online news and business magazine Frontier Myanmar, said. (Photo courtesy Byron Fenster via AP, File)

BANGKOK – A court in Myanmar extended the detention of American journalist Danny Fenster for another two weeks Thursday, while the U.S. State Department urged that it be granted consular access to him.

Online news and business magazine Frontier Myanmar, where Fenster is managing editor, said he faces a charge that carries a potential three-year prison term.

The charge, used frequently against dissidents and journalists, criminalizes “any attempt to cause fear, spread false news, or agitate directly or indirectly a criminal offense against a government employee.” The magazine said it did not know the reason for the charge.

Myanmar's military government has tried to silence independent news media by withdrawing the licenses they must obtain to publish or broadcast and by arresting journalists.

According to Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, about 90 journalists have been arrested since the army seized power in February and more than half of them are still detained.

The special court at Insein Prison in Yangon ordered Fenster’s continued detention there for two weeks, scheduling his next hearing for July 1.

Myanmar authorities have not allowed U.S. Embassy officials access to Fenster, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington. He urged them to grant access under the Vienna Convention "without delay and to ensure proper treatment of Danny."

Price said the State Department was “very gratified” by the release of another U.S. journalist, Nathan Maung, who had been arrested on a similar charge in March while working for a local news online news agency in Myanmar.

