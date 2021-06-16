US and Mexico seek ways to do more on irregular immigration

Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, as she leaves Mexico City, on expected return to Washington after her first international trip as Vice President, with stops in Guatemala and Mexico City. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

MEXICO CITY – In consecutive visits this month, Vice President Kamala Harris and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have conveyed to the most important U.S. partner that the Biden administration is taking a more nuanced approach to immigration than its predecessor, but still asking what more Mexico can do.

Mayorkas said Tuesday at the conclusion of two days of high-level meetings: “We have challenged one another with respect to what more can each of us do to address the level of irregular migration that has persisted for several months.”

In May, encounters with migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border inched up from April to more than 180,000, more than double the number in January, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Record arrivals of migrant children have been especially challenging for the Biden administration, as they were for his predecessors, with the U.S. government picking up nearly 60,000 children traveling without their parents across the Mexican border from February to May.

Ad

When then President Donald Trump threatened damaging tariffs on all Mexican imports unless Mexico did more to stem the flow of migrants in 2019, Mexico deployed its newly created National Guard to boost enforcement efforts.

The Biden administration is taking what Mayorkas called a “multipronged approach” and he rejected any suggestion that the White House had sent mixed messages that could have encouraged more migration to the border.

Harris is leading U.S. efforts to identify and address the root causes of immigration. On her visit to Guatemala and Mexico earlier this month, she urged Central Americans not to try to reach the U.S. border while also trying to give people a sense of hope that would encourage them to stay home.

The Biden administration has struggled to show a more compassionate face on U.S. immigration policies and undo some of Trump’s harshest measures while not spurring more migration.

Ad

Ad

Ad