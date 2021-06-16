Australia's highest court upholds foreign interference law

FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Andrew Cooper, founder and president of libertarian group LibertyWorks, arrives at Federal Court in Sydney. Australias highest court on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 rejected a challenge to foreign interference laws in a case that involved a U.S. conservative political organization and free speech arguments. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

CANBERRA – Australia’s highest court on Wednesday rejected a challenge to foreign interference laws in a case that involved a U.S. conservative political organization and free speech arguments.

China has condemned the laws introduced in 2018 that are widely seen as a means of preventing covert Chinese interference in Australian politics, universities and other institutions.

People working on behalf of a foreign powers have to be publicly registered with the Attorney-General’s Department in the interests of transparency.

But LibertyWorks Inc., an Australian libertarian think tank, objected to having to register while working on communications for the American Conservative Union ahead of conferences held in Australia. LibertyWorks promotes the American group's annual political conferences.

LibertyWorks argued the so-called Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme Act was not valid because it burdened the implied right to free speech in Australia.

LibertyWorks said the registration process was ”onerous” and therefore deterred political communication.

But six of the seven High Court judges found the law was valid and any burden was justified.

“Even when the purpose of the foreign interference is not to damage or destabilize Australia, if left undisclosed it can impede the ability of decision-makers in Australia,” Justices Susan Kiefel, Patrick Keane and Jacqueline Gleeson wrote.