Hong Kong leader 'concerned' about Chinese nuclear plant

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2013, file photo, then British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, left, chats with Taishan Nuclear Power Joint Venture Co. Ltd. General Manager Guo Liming as he inspects a nuclear reactor under construction at the nuclear power plant in Taishan, southeastern China's Guangdong province. The French joint operator of the Chinese nuclear plant near Hong Kong said Monday it is dealing with a performance issue but is currently operating within safety limits, following a report of a potential radioactive leak. (AP Photo/Bobby Yip, Pool, File)

HONG KONG – Hong Kong's leader said Tuesday that her government is “highly concerned” about the situation at a nearby nuclear power plant in mainland China, following media reports that the plant could be experiencing a leak.

Still, data from the Hong Kong Observatory and other departments showed that as of Monday night the radiation levels in the city were normal, leader Carrie Lam said at a regularly scheduled news conference.

Data from the observatory showed that was still the case on Tuesday.

Lam's comments came a day after the French joint operator of the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong province said it was dealing with a “performance issue” at the plant, but that it was operating within safety parameters. The company statement followed media reports that the plant could be experiencing a leak.

The plant is about 135 kilometers (85 miles) from Hong Kong, meaning a potential leak could impact the financial hub.

Ad

“With regards to foreign media reports about a nuclear plant in Taishan, Guangzhou, the Hong Kong government is highly concerned,” Lam said.

She said the city has systems in place to monitor radiation level and the government will inform the public of any developments. Lam also said that her government will reach out to authorities in Guangdong about the situation.

The Taishan plant is jointly owned by China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group and French multinational electric utility Électricité de France, the main owner of Framatome, which helps operate the plant.