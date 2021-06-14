Nicaragua stages unprecedented roundup of opposition leaders

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2014 file photo, opposition legislator Victor Hugo Tinoco, of the Sandinista Renewal Movement (MRS) gestures before the National Assembly votes to amend the Nicaraguan Constitution to include eliminating presidential term limits in Managua, Nicaragua. Nicaraguan police arrested Tinoco, the leader of the political movement Unamos, late Sunday, June 13, 2021, bringing to six the number detained over the weekend, the biggest one-day roundup so far in President Daniel Ortegas campaign to jail anyone who might challenge his rule. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

MANAGUA – Nicaraguan police have arrested another opposition politician, bringing to six the number detained over the weekend.

Five were arrested on Sunday, the biggest one-day roundup so far in President Daniel Ortega’s campaign to jail anyone who might challenge his rule.

The last arrest, which came late Sunday, was that of Victor Hugo Tinoco, the leader of the political movement Unamos. Another leader of that party, Suyen Barahona, was arrested earlier in the day. On Sunday, police also arrested prominent ex-Sandinista dissidents Dora María Téllez and Hugo Torres and, another opposition leader, Ana Margarita Vijil. Arrested Saturday was Unamos activist Tamara Dávila.

Unamos was formed by former Sandinistas angered by Ortega’s autocratic ways, nepotism and perpetual re-elections.

The weekend arrests suggest Ortega has moved beyond arresting potential rival candidates in the Nov. 7 elections, and has begun arresting any prominent member of the opposition. The arrests bring to 13 the number of opponents detained since June 2.

“It’s not just potential candidates any more, it’s political leaders,” former general and Sandinista dissident Hugo Torres told The Associated Press before he himself was arrested Sunday. “This is not a transition to dictatorship, it is a dictatorship in every way.”

Tellez was a leading Sandinista militant who led an assault on the National Palace in 1978, taking hostage the congress of dictator Anastasio Somoza in exchange for the release of Sandinista prisoners.

Following Somoza’s overthrow, Tellez served as health minister in the first Sandinista government which ruled from 1979 to 1990. Like many former guerrillas, she later split with Ortega.

