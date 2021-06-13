Nicaragua arrests 3 more opposition leaders in crackdown

FILE - In this March 21, 2019 file photo, Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega speaks next to first lady and Vice President Rosario Murillo during the inauguration ceremony of a highway overpass in Managua, Nicaragua. Nicaraguas National Police have arrested on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, two more potential challengers to President Ortega, the third and fourth opposition pre-candidates for the Nov. 7 elections detained in the past week. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga, File)

MANAGUA – The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega arrested three opposition leaders Sunday, in what appears to be widespread detentions of anyone who might challenge his rule.

The moves over the weekend suggest Ortega has moved beyond arresting potential opposition candidates in the Nov. 7 elections, and has begun arresting any prominent member of the opposition.

“It's not just potential candidates any more, it's political leaders,” said former general and Sandinista dissident Hugo Torres. “This is not a transition to dictatorship, it is a dictatorship in every way.”

On Saturday, police arrested Tamara Dávila, who was active in Unamos, a movement formed by former Sandinistas angered by Ortega’s autocratic ways, nepotism and perpetual re-elections.

Police said they arrested Dávila on charges related to a recently enacted law that classifies as treason any support for sanctions against officials in the Ortega regime; the U.S. has slapped sanctions on dozens of officials.

Davila is also a central figure in the opposition coalition Blue and White Nationality Unity, which was formed following Ortega's repression of mass protests in 2018.

On Sunday, police arrested another prominent ex-Sandinista dissident, Dora María Téllez, and another opposition leader, Ana Margarita Vijil.

Tellez's arrest is a major step: she was a leading Sandinista militant who led an assault on the National Palace in 1978, taking Somoza’s congress hostage. Like many former guerrillas, she later split with Ortega.

