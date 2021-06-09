Billionaire philanthropist: vaccine hoarding hurts Africa

FILE - In this Monday, March 2, 2015 file photo, Mo Ibrahim, Chairman and Founder of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, answers a question from a journalist at a press conference where the winner of the 2014 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership was announced, in Nairobi, Kenya. Ibrahim, in a June 2021 interview with The Associated Press, is sharply criticizing the hoarding of COVID-19 vaccines by wealthy nations, urging the international community to "walk the talk" of equitable distribution as Africa desperately lags behind. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

KAMPALA – Billionaire philanthropist Mo Ibrahim is sharply criticizing the hoarding of COVID-19 vaccines by wealthy nations, urging the international community to “walk the talk" of equitable distribution as Africa desperately lags behind.

Ibrahim, a British mobile phone magnate who was born in Sudan, is hailed as a voice of moral authority across Africa. The 75-year-old earned his fortune by establishing the Celtel mobile phone network across Africa in the 1990s.

He is now using that fortune to promote democracy and political accountability on the continent, including through his sponsorship of the $5 million Ibrahim Prize for African leaders who govern responsibly and who give up their power peacefully.

He lamented the global “competition” for vaccines in an interview with The Associated Press. He said he views the the pandemic-era phrase “nobody is safe until everybody is safe” as a meaningless slogan until there is an equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

“They say that while they are hoarding the vaccine. Can you walk the talk? Stop just talking like parrots, you know, and do you really mean what you said?” Ibrahim said late Tuesday in a Zoom call from London, where he is based.

He argued that “at least a reasonable portion” of the vaccines should go to frontline workers in Africa.

The World Health Organization reported last week that COVID-19 vaccine shipments have ground to “a near halt” in Africa at a time when some countries face a spike in cases.

Africa has administered vaccine doses to 31 million of its 1.3 billion people. But only 7 million people are fully vaccinated, according to World Health Organization Africa director Matshidiso Moeti.

