Partly Cloudy icon
86º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

World

Would you swim here? This transparent pool floats 115 feet above ground

Briana Edwards
, Digital Contributor

Tags: 
World
,
London
,
Sky Pool
Photo does not have a caption

HOUSTON – Are you brave enough to take a plunge into this pool?

The Sky Pool at Embassy Gardens, a residential complex in London, is nestled between two high-rises and floats 115 feet in the air.

“Dive in and there’s nothing but clarity between you and the world below. There’s no other pool in the world like the Sky Pool,” Embassy Garden writes on its website.

But not so many are eager to dive in.

Several skeptics online say they would pass on the opportunity, according to the New York Post.

Would you swim in the Sky Pool?

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: