Ukrainian president says Russian troops remain near Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, center, talks to U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Chris Murphy D-Conn., during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

KYIV – Ukraine's president said Wednesday that Russia has maintained a massive military presence near his country's borders.

Speaking during a meeting with a group of visiting U.S. senators, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy charged that Moscow had withdrawn only a fraction of the forces it concentrated near Ukraine in April, a buildup that worried the West as well as Ukraine.

The Russian buildup came amid regular cease-fire violations in the conflict between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, and fueled fears that full-scale hostilities would resume.

The Russian military announced a pullback of its troops following the completion of drills in late April. But it ordered the troops to leave their weapons behind in southwest Russia near Ukraine for another big military exercise set for September.

Zelenskyy claimed Wednesday that Russia so far has withdrawn just a fraction of the more than 100,000 troops that Ukrainian officials said had been deployed near the border earlier in the spring.

Ad

“They only have pulled back about 10,000 soldiers,” Zelenskyy told the three U.S. senators in Kyiv. “The Russian forces' pullback is just a declaration.”

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, a senior Democratic member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Republican Rob Portman of Ohio and Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy emphasized strong bipartisan support for Ukraine.

“This bipartisan trip sends a clear message that the United States is committed to rebuilding our transatlantic relations and reasserting U.S. global leadership to promote democratic values,” they said in a statement.