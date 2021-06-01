EXPLAINER: The Vatican's criminal code, sex abuse explained

Mons. Filippo Iannone, right, and Mons. Juan Ignacio Arrieta Ochoa de Chinchetru arrive for a press conference to illustrate changes in the Church's Canon law, at the Vatican, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Pope Francis has changed church law to explicitly criminalize the sexual abuse of adults by priests who abuse their authority and to say that laypeople who hold church office can be sanctioned for similar sex crimes. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

VATICAN CITY – The Vatican on Tuesday released a long-awaited update to the criminal section of its Code of Canon Law, the internal legal system that regulates the life of the 1.3 billion-member Catholic Church and operates independently from laws in the secular world.

In this, the oldest continuously operating legal system in the Western world, the stiffest penalties include being defrocked, excommunicated, fired or fined — or being forbidden from living in a particular place. The aim of the punishments is to “repair the scandal, restore justice and reform the offender.”

The last time the code was rewritten was in 1983, and before that in 1917. The changes published Tuesday concern only one of the code's seven sections, or books: the penal law section, or Book VI.

In many ways the changes published Tuesday integrate piecemeal reforms that have been made over the years to address clergy sexual abuse and financial scandals that have compromised the credibility of the hierarchy in the eyes of rank-and-file faithful.

Here’s an explanation of how the church has dealt with clergy sex abuse, and the changes approved by Pope Francis after about 14 years of study.

WHAT WAS WRONG WITH THE 1983 CODE?

Ever since the 1983 code was first issued, lawyers and bishops complained it was completely inadequate to deal with the sexual abuse of minors since it was complicated, required time-consuming trials and gave accused priests plenty of defenses to avoid penalties or be exonerated on appeal.

