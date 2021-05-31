Down Under leaders minimize China spilt, urge virus probe

Australian Prim Minister Scott Morrison, left, poses for a photo with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern prior to talks in Queenstown, New Zealand, Monday, May 31, 2021. (Derek Cheng/NZ Herald via AP)

WELLINGTON – The leaders of New Zealand and Australia downplayed their differences over China and urged more investigation into the origins of the coronavirus Monday after their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year.

The two leaders also indicated an Australian-born mass murderer would remain imprisoned in New Zealand.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern in the tourist resort of Queenstown. Morrison was the first major world leader to visit New Zealand since both countries closed their borders last year to contain the virus.

Australia has taken a hard stance against China in recent years and the relationship between the nations has deteriorated. New Zealand has opted for a more diplomatic approach at times, which some say is too soft.

But Morrison said he and Ardern had similar philosophies.

“Australia and New Zealand are trading nations,” Morrison said. “But neither of us would ever trade our sovereignty or trade our values. We have stood side-by-side to defend and protect and promote these values. Not just on the beaches of Gallipoli but in Afghanistan and so many other places around the world."

Ardern said New Zealand maintained a strong and principled stance with China on human rights and trade, and its positions were very similar to Australia’s.

She said New Zealand remained a committed member of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance with Australia, the U.S., Britain and Canada.

