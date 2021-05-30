Israel, Egypt talk truce with Hamas, rebuilding Gaza Strip

Map shows the Gaza Strip and its estimated number of destroyed structures based on satellite analysis of the region performed by the United Nations as of May 20. Israeli airstrikes, which began on May 10, have left the Palestinian territory in state of devastation

CAIRO – Egypt and Israel are holding high-level talks in both countries Sunday to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas militant group, and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war that left much of the seaside enclave in ruins.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry was meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, who landed in Cairo on Sunday, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

It was the first public visit by an Israeli foreign minister to Egypt since 2008, the Israeli Embassy in Cairo said on Twitter. It wrote that the two ministers would discuss topics including the cease-fire and the release of Israeli soldiers and citizens being held by Hamas.

“We will discuss establishing a permanent ceasefire with #Hamas, a mechanism for providing humanitarian aid & the reconstruction of #Gaza with a pivotal role played by the intl. community,” Ashkenazi tweeted upon arrival in Cairo.

Ad

Meanwhile, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi sent the country's intelligence chief to Tel Aviv for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials. They will discuss consolidating the Gaza cease-fire and the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, the state-run MENA news agency reported.

An Egyptian official said Abbas Kamel, head of the General Intelligence Directorate, would also meet with Palestinian officials in Ramallah before heading to Gaza for talks with Hamas leaders. The agency, which is Egypt’s equivalent of the CIA, usually handles Egypt's ties with Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups in Gaza.

The discussions with Israeli officials also are expected to touch on a set of measures that would allow materials, electricity and fuel into the territory, as well as the possible expansion of maritime space allowed for Gaza fishermen, the official said.

Ad

“The role of the Palestinian Authority is central in the talks,” he said. “Egypt is seeking to have it deeply involved in the reconstruction process.”