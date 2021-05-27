Belarusians who fled crackdown fearful after diverted flight

Viachka Krasulin, who fled Belarus after police arrested and beat him during demonstrations against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in August 2020, sits at a cafe in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He and other Belarusians who have left for European countries like Lithuania were shocked after Belarus diverted a Ryanair jetliner on Sunday, May 23, 2021, to arrest dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich, who also was living abroad but was on the flight. I was a hostage of Lukashenkos regime, but now the entire European Union is in the same situation, said the 32-year-old Krasulin. Torture, brutal repressions and a hunt for journalists have spilled out of Belarusian borders and become a problem for entire Europe. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

VILNIUS – Viachka Krasulin said he was arrested and brutally beaten all over his body by police in Belarus for attending a rally in August 2020 that challenged the results of an election keeping authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in power.

Krasulin said security forces threatened to sodomize him with a truncheon for joining the protest. After he complained to authorities about the police actions, they opened a criminal case against him — rather than the security forces — and he decided to flee to neighboring Lithuania.

Until this week, he and other Lukashenko opponents had thought they were safe from the sweeping government crackdown by moving to nearby European Union countries.

Now they are not so sure. On Sunday, Belarus diverted a jetliner carrying dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich to land in Minsk, where he was arrested. And Lukashenko has vowed to hunt down those who oppose him, even if they move abroad.

“I was a hostage of Lukashenko’s regime, but now the entire European Union is in the same situation,” said Krasulin, a 32-year-old ethnographer and musician. “Torture, brutal repressions and a hunt for journalists have spilled out of Belarusian borders and become a problem for all of Europe.”

The Ryanair jet was traveling from Greece to Lithuania — both members of the European Union — when Belarusian flight controllers ordered it to land in Minsk because of a bomb threat, and Lukashenko scrambled a fighter jet to escort it. Once the plane was on the tarmac, security agents seized Pratasevich and his Russian girlfriend and took them into custody.

Pratasevich, 26, ran a popular messaging app channel that helped organize protests against Lukashenko, and he had fled abroad in 2019. He was on a Belarusian list of suspected “terrorists” and was charged in absentia with staging mass disturbances.

The rallies against Lukashenko, i n power for more than a quarter-century, lasted for months after his Aug. 9 reelection to a sixth term in the vote that the opposition rejected as rigged. The 66-year-old leader responded by arresting more than 35,000 people, with thousands reported beaten.

