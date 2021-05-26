Genocide probes clear way for landmark Macron trip to Rwanda

FILE - In this Friday, April 4, 2014 file photo, the skulls and bones of some of those who were slaughtered as they sought refuge inside the church, are laid out on shelves in an underground vault as a memorial to the thousands who were killed in and around the Catholic church during the 1994 genocide in Nyamata, Rwanda. France and Rwanda are hoping to reset ties scarred by a quarter century of recriminations over the 1994 Rwandan genocide when French President Emmanuel Macron visits the central African country. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

KIGALI – France and Rwanda are hoping to reset ties scarred by a quarter-century of recriminations over the 1994 genocide when French President Emmanuel Macron visits the central African country on Thursday.

Macron's trip builds on a series of French efforts since his election in 2017 to mend ties between the two countries.

He will start by visiting a memorial to the frenzied 1994 slaughter that left an estimated 800,000 people dead, mainly ethnic Tutsis and the moderate Hutus who tried to protect them. Groups of extremist Hutus carried out the killings.

Two reports completed in March and in April that examined France's role in the genocide helped clear a path for Macron's visit, the first by a French president in 11 years.

Ad

The previous visit, by Nicolas Sarkozy in 2010, was the first by a French leader after the 1994 massacre sent relations into a tailspin.

Rwanda's government and genocide survivor organizations often accused France of training and arming militias and former government troops who led the genocide.

The new inquiries — one French, the other Rwandan — that wrapped up this year both pointed fingers of blame at France, but diverged on its degree of culpability.

The March report, commissioned by Macron in 2019, cleared France of complicity in the slaughter but said France bears “heavy and overwhelming responsibilities” in the drift that led to the killings.

Ad

Ad