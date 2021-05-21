Migrant surge on Spain-Morocco border brings more suffering

FILE - In this May 18, 2021, file photo, people climb a fence in the area at the Spain-Morocco border, outside the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Thousands of would-be migrants converged on the Moroccan border town of Fnideq this week, part of an extraordinary mass effort to swim or scale barbed-wire fences to get into Spain for a chance at a new life. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

FNIDEQ – They are desperate teenagers and jobless men. They come from Morocco’s coastal towns, its mountainous east or even farther away — from sub-Saharan Africa. And they all converged on the border town of Fnideq this week, part of an extraordinary mass effort to swim or scale barbed-wire fences to get into Spain for a chance at a new life.

More than 8,000 migrants actually made it into the city of Ceuta, an enclave in North Africa that is separated from the rest of Spain by the Mediterranean — but for most of them, it was a short-lived success.

The extraordinary surge of migrants crossing from Morocco into Spain came amid the chaos of a diplomatic spat between the two countries.

Ad

Spanish troops forced over half of them back to Fnideq, putting additional strain on the Moroccan town whose limited resources are overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will keep trying. We will find one way or another, even if the ocean turns into ice!” said 27-year-old Badreddine.

He and his fellow Moroccans — 22-year-old Salah and 24-year-old Hosam — all have diplomas but no jobs. Like most seeking to get into Spain, they spoke on condition their last names not be published for fear of their security because they are risking illegal migration.

Being stuck in Morocco "is like being dead, so why not risk your life anyway? We’re currently living on streets, sleeping in the cold. Our parents know that we’re here, they pray for us. They told us, ‘Go, may Gold help you,’” Salah said.

They and others sleep in Fnideq's parks, on benches and outside mosques. Some hang out near hotels and restaurants, begging for food and whatever people can spare. Volunteers hand out bread and sandwiches.

Ad

Ad

Ad