South Africa's Tutu gets jab to help start inoculation drive

Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu gestures after receiving a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Brooklyn Chest Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, May 17, 2021. South Africa has started its mass vaccination drive with the goal of inoculating nearly 5 million citizens aged 60 and above by the end of June. AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht)

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa's anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 89, came out of retirement Monday to help the country launch its drive to inoculate older citizens against the coronavirus.

“All my life I have tried to do the right thing and, today, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is definitely the right thing to do,” said Tutu, the former Anglican archbishop of Cape Town who won the Nobel Prize Prize in 1984 for his peaceful work to end apartheid, South Africa's previous regime of racist rule by the country's white minority.

Tutu was rolled in a wheelchair into a vaccination center in Cape Town where he and his wife, Leah, were among those getting shots.

“It was wonderful to get out of the house and meet these dedicated healthcare workers who gave us our vaccines," said Tutu in a statement. “To all of you on the frontlines who have been working to keep us safe for more than a year now, I salute you.”

Ad

South Africa has said it intends to inoculate nearly 5 million citizens aged 60 and above by the end of June.

Shots of the Pfizer vaccine were given to South Africans in a few nursing homes and to a few thousand people aged 60 and older on Monday to start the campaign.

The health department said it plans to give shots to more than 7,700 senior citizens at 102 nursing homes by the end of the week, with a total 50,000 in those facilities to get their first jabs by the end of May.

So far the country has inoculated just over 478,000 of its health care workers with Johnson & Johnson vaccines and it plans to give the shots to the remainder of its 1.2 million health workers by the end of this week.

Ad