UN experts: Islamic State committed genocide against Yazidis

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 22, 2014, file photo, a motorist passes by a flag of the Islamic State group in central Rawah, 175 miles (281 kilometers) northwest of Baghdad, Iraq, nearly six weeks since a Sunni militant blitz led by the Islamic State extremist group seized large swaths of northern and western Iraq. The head of a United Nations team investigating atrocities in Iraq says it has found clear and compelling evidence that Islamic State extremists committed genocide against the Yazidi minority in 2014. (AP Photo/File)

CAMEROON – The head of a U.N. team investigating atrocities in Iraq announced Monday it has found “clear and compelling evidence” that Islamic State extremists committed genocide against the Yazidi minority in 2014 and said the militant group successfully developed chemical weapons and used mustard gas.

Karim Khan told the Security Council the team also concluded war crimes were committed by the Islamic State group against predominantly Shiite unarmed cadets and personnel from the Tikrit Air Academy who were captured, tortured and subjected to mass execution in June 2014. He said an Islamic State video released in July 2015 showing the killings “constitutes a direct and public incitement to commit genocide against Shia Muslims.”

The Security Council voted unanimously in September 2017 to ask the U.N. to establish an investigative team to help Iraq preserve evidence and promote accountability for what “may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide” committed by Islamic State extremists, both in Iraq and the Levant, which includes Syria.

In his sixth report to the council, Khan said the U.N. Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes committed by the Islamic State group, also known as Daesh, ISIL and ISIS, rapidly expanded the amount of evidence it has in the last six months.

He said “significant developments” in collecting forensic evidence from mass grave sites, digital data extracted from hard drives that belonged to the IS group, digitization of case files, and use of advanced technological tools to process and search databases has allowed the team “to establish clear timelines of activities of key ISIL members.”

Khan called it “a landmark moment” that the team, known as UNITAD, had established convincing evidence that Islamic State extremists committed genocide “against the Yazidi as a religious group" with the intent “to destroy the Yazidi physically and biologically.”

This was manifest in the IS ultimatum applied to all Yazidis “to convert or die” and led to thousands killed, “either executed en masse, shot as they fled, or dying from exposure on Mount Sinjar as they tried to escape,” Khan said. “Thousands more were enslaved, with women and children abducted from their families and subjected to the most brutal abuses, including serial rape and other forms of unendurable sexual violence” that for many lasted years, “often leading to death.”

Khan added that crimes against the Yazidis continue, with thousands of women and children separated from their families or missing and some still with their their IS captors or those to whom they were sold.

