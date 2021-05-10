French court dismisses case over Agent Orange use in Vietnam

FILE - In this Jan.30, 2021 file photo, Tran To Nga waves as she delivers a speech during a gathering in support of people exposed to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, in Paris. A French court dismissed on Monday the case of a French-Vietnamese woman who sued 14 companies that produced and sold the powerful defoliant dioxin Agent Orange used by U.S. troops during the Vietnam War, her lawyers said. Tran To Nga, a 79-year-old former journalist, will appeal the decision, according to her legal team.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

PARIS – A French court on Monday dismissed the case of a French-Vietnamese woman who sued 14 companies that produced and sold the powerful defoliant dioxin Agent Orange used by U.S. troops during the Vietnam War, her lawyers said.

The judicial court of Evry, a Paris suburb, ruled that the case fell outside its jurisdiction as the defendants said they acted under the constraint of the U.S. government in wartime.

Tran To Nga, a 79-year-old former journalist, will appeal the decision, according to her legal team.

Tran described in a book how she breathed some Agent Orange in 1966, when she was a member of the Vietnamese Communists, or Viet Cong, that fought against South Vietnam and the United States.

She filed a lawsuit in 2014 in France against firms that produced and sold Agent Orange, including U.S. multinational companies Dow Chemical and Monsanto, now owned by German giant Bayer.

She is seeking damages for her multiple health problems, including a cancer, and those of her children.

Ad

Tran's lawyers said they will argue at the appeal court that the companies were not coerced into producing Agent Orange.

They also said they hoped that their client's health will allow her to continue her struggle until the end of the judicial process.