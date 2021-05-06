VIDEO: Watch as UK military takes futuristic jet suits on stunning test flight

A screen still from a video shared on YouTube by Gravity Industries of its apparatus test.

The United Kingdom’s Royal Marines are testing a new piece of equipment that it will possibly use to board ships, according to Business Insider.

Gravity Industries released a video featuring their invention, showing how it would be used for military maritime boarding operations.

According to Insider, the Royal Marines did not operate the jet suits during the trials as the equipment remained in the hands of Gravity personnel.

In the video, operators wearing the jet suits can be seen levitating over the water after launching from a fast boat, landing on a ship, and then dropping a ladder that allows others to climb aboard.

According to Insider, Gravity Industries believes its technology could revolutionize military maritime boarding operations.

Insider reports that while the jet suit is still experimental, the vision “is to provide extremely rapid access to any part of the target vessel, instantly freeing up hands to bear a weapon, and even retaining the capability to relocate on target or self-exfiltrate,” Gravity Industries said in a news release.