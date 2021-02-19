Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not return as working members of royal family

LONDON – Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have finalized their split from Britain’s royal family.
Just over a year after the couple first announced they would “step back” from their royal duties, and days after they revealed they were expecting their second child, Buckingham Palace said Friday they would not return as working members of the royal family.
“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family,” it said in a statement.