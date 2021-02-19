Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not return as working members of royal family

FILE - In this Saturday March 7, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Royal Albert Hall in London, to attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music. Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in early 2020, and Buckingham Palace on Friday Feb. 19, 2021, confirmed the couple will not be returning to royal duties, and Harry will give up his honorary military titles. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP, file)

LONDON – Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have finalized their split from Britain’s royal family.

Just over a year after the couple first announced they would “step back” from their royal duties, and days after they revealed they were expecting their second child, Buckingham Palace said Friday they would not return as working members of the royal family.

“While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family,” it said in a statement.

