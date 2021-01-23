COVID-19 variant may be more deadly,’ British Prime Minister says

HOUSTON – All across the United States, the COVID-19 death toll is soaring. This past Wednesday alone, nearly 4,100 lives lost - the worst day on record for our nation.

And in Great Britain, officials released more bad news about the new variant of COVID-19.

“In addition to spreading more quickly, it also now appears there is some evidence that the new variant may be associated with a higher degree of mortality,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The new variant said to be 30% more contagious than the original virus.

So why is it more contagious? How is it more contagious?

Dr. Melanie Mouzoon at Kelsey Seybold Clinic explains it in simple terms.

“The reason it’s more contagious, we think, is because it’s stickier. It’s able to attach to our cells and stay there far better. So it’s able to inject its RNA and cause more infection in our cells,” said Dr. Mouzoon.

The Centers For Disease Control predicting the new variant will become the more dominant virus in the United States by March.