UK urged to drop ex-Australia PM Abbott from trade envoy job

LONDON – Prominent equality and environmental activists, including “Lord of the Rings” star Ian McKellen, have urged the British government to drop plans to make former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott a U.K. trade adviser.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government faced growing criticism Friday over reports it will appoint Abbott, who led a conservative Australian government between 2013 and 2015, to the U.K.’s Board of Trade.

Opponents cite Abbott's opposition to same-sex marriage, persistent allegations of sexism and statements downplaying the impact of climate change. In power, his government repealed a carbon tax paid by polluting Australian industries.

A letter signed by activists including McKellen, “Doctor Who” writer Russell T. Davies and leaders of the Pride in London festival said Abbott was “not fit to be representing the U.K. as our trade envoy.”

“If the government is truly committed to an outward-looking future for Britain, to tackling climate change and to creating an equal society for all, it should reconsider its proposed appointment,” the letter said.

Opposition politicians have also criticized Abbott, with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying his views were “deeply offensive and wrong.”

The British government has defended Abbott's trade expertise, but says no decision has been made about membership of the trade body. Abbott has been in London in recent days and said he has spoken to the government about “a role”

The U.K. is seeking to boost trade with countries around the world in the wake of its departure from the European Union.