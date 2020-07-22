Sen. Marco Rubio calls China consulate a spy center: This is what the world is saying about reports of burning documents at Houston’s Consulate General of China

HOUSTON – Sen. Marco Rubio, (R-Fla.) is calling the Houston’s Consulate General of China a “central node” of a “vast network of spies.”

His tweet Wednesday morning comes after Houston police and fire officials responded to reports that documents were being burned in the courtyard of the Consulate General of China in Houston Tuesday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The situation is again drawing the eyes of the world to H-Town. In addition to Rubio’s tweet, here are some of the things we’re seeing on social media Wednesday morning about the incident:

#China’s consulate in #Houston is not a diplomatic facility. It is the central node of the Communist Party’s vast network of spies & influence operations in the United States. Now that building must close & the spies have 72 hours to leave or face arrest.



This needed to happen. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 22, 2020

This was the right move by @Potus and @SecPompeo. The #China consulate in #Houston is now burning documents in the courtyard. Goodbye and good riddance. https://t.co/J2pNAVsKH2 — Anders Corr, Ph.D. (@anderscorr) July 22, 2020

Why does #China have a consulate in #Houston ? @StateDept should close ALL Chinese spying outposts other than in DC. https://t.co/gGsEFp1Sce — George Wright (@CPOLeadership) July 22, 2020

The US has demanded the Chinese Consulate General in #Houston to close & its staff to leave the US within 72 hours. #China has called this "unprecedented escalation". With a hostile policy towards China from the top, things can spiral out of control quickly. Restrains plz. — LIU Xin (@thepointwithlx) July 22, 2020

You don’t burn documents unless it is something that you don’t want anyone to see, something big has happen, we need to find out what happen #China #Houston https://t.co/Ng8CnIIbBF — Arjun Reddy (@HyderabadArjun) July 22, 2020

#China consulate shutdown:

-Only legitimate rationale for such an order would be activities inconsistent with diplomatic status (ie, #espionage). #Houston seems a strange site-- unless it's energy-related.

-Burning documents? They don't have a shredder? https://t.co/327pLqi5bx — Jonah Blank (@JonahBlank) July 22, 2020

The US asked China to close Consulate General in Houston in 72 hours. This is a crazy move. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 22, 2020