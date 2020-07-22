78ºF

World

Sen. Marco Rubio calls China consulate a spy center: This is what the world is saying about reports of burning documents at Houston’s Consulate General of China

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Marco Rubio, left, and a firetruck outside the Consulate General of China in Houston. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Sen. Marco Rubio, (R-Fla.) is calling the Houston’s Consulate General of China a “central node” of a “vast network of spies.”

His tweet Wednesday morning comes after Houston police and fire officials responded to reports that documents were being burned in the courtyard of the Consulate General of China in Houston Tuesday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The situation is again drawing the eyes of the world to H-Town. In addition to Rubio’s tweet, here are some of the things we’re seeing on social media Wednesday morning about the incident:

