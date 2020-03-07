The Latest: Girl, 12, is Malta's first coronavirus patient

Nile river boat MS River Anuket docks in the city of Luxor in southern Egypt Saturday, March 7, 2020. The ship, carrying some 100 mostly foreign tourists is under quarantine after 12 people tested positive for the new coronavirus. The passengers have been confined to the ship while they await testing by Egyptian health authorities. (AP Photo/Maggie Michael)

BEIJING – The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Malta has confirmed its first coronavirus case, a 12-year-old girl of Italian origin who lives in the Mediterranean island nation with her family.

Health Minister Chris Fearne says the girl and her family had visited northern Italy in late February and early March, returning to Malta via Rome.

The family self-quarantined as instructed but the girl started to experience symptoms. She was tested Friday and results came back positive on Saturday morning.

The girl is being held in an isolated section of Malta’s main public hospital, together with her sister and parents.

___

6:20 p.m.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency is reporting that a newly elected lawmaker from Tehran has died after contracting the coronavirus.

The lawmaker, 55-year-old Fatemeh Rahabar, was recently elected to serve in the incoming parliament that begins work in May.

Earlier this week, Iranian lawmaker Abdolreza Mesri told state television that 23 members of the current parliament had the coronavirus and he urged all lawmakers to avoid the public.

___

5 p.m.

A Nile cruise boat carrying over 150 tourists and Egyptian crew is under quarantine in the southern city of Luxor after 12 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Egyptian health authorities say a Taiwanese-American tourist on board the boat had tested positive for the virus upon returning to Taiwan late in February.

Local officials said there are Americans, French and Indians among the passengers. A health official said that the 12 are isolated inside the boat while the rest are awaiting test results.

The new infections bring the total number of cases in Egypt to 15.

___

4:45 p.m.

Malaysia has turned away a cruise ship carrying around 2,000 passengers and crew from a port in northern Penang state, becoming the second country to bar the ship from docking after Thailand.

The Costa Fortuna was turned away from the popular resort island of Phuket in southern Thailand on Friday due to the presence of 64 Italians on board. Thai health authorities have officially designated Italy a dangerous communicable disease area because it has been hit hard by the coronavirus.

Phee Boon Poh, a Penang executive councilor, said he was informed by the Penang port that it had turned away the cruise liner Saturday morning following a directive from the transport ministry. He said the ship was now making its way to Singapore.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.