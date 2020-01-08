35ºF

Car bomb kills 3, wounds 6 at checkpoint in Somali capital

NAIROBI – A Somali official says a car bomb has killed three people and wounded six others at a checkpoint in the capital.

Salah Omar, a spokesman for the Mogadishu mayor, says the blast occurred Wednesday as soldiers were conducting searches at a checkpoint.

He said the bomb attached to the vehicle was remotely detonated.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility. The group often targets Somalia's capital.

