This airline is giving away 50,000 free plane tickets

Michelle Lim

TOKYO, JAPAN - APRIL 21: A Japan Airlines Co. (JAL) aircraft takes off at Haneda Airport ahead of Golden Week, on April 21, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Japanese people will enjoy a rare 10 consecutive days off beginning on April 27 in Golden Week this year, as the new Emperor is planned to ascend the throne. The nation's travel industry expects an increase in travel bookings. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
Japan Airlines is giving away 50,000 free round-trip domestic air tickets to international tourists next summer -- but there’s a catch.

The giveaway aims to encourage tourists to see less-visited parts of Japan, and perhaps take some of the strain off Tokyo between July 1 and September 30 next year as the capital hosts the Olympic summer games.

However, to win free tickets, travelers must be registered outside of Japan with the carrier’s Mileage Bank frequent flier program, and you won’t know where you are going until a few days after you apply.

The airline will recommend four local destinations to choose from, flying out of Haneda airport in Tokyo, or Osaka's Itami and Kansai airports. Family and friends traveling together can apply as a group of up to four people, and applicants will receive the result within three days of applying.

The games will be held from July 24 to Aug. 9, and the subsequent Paralympics finish on Sept. 6. Japan’s government expects the “Olympics effect” will bring approximately 10 million visitors to the country in 2020.

Annual foreign visitor arrivals to Japan tripled in the years from 2013 to 2018 to more than 31 million, with about 10 million stopping in Tokyo.

More details about JAL’s giveaway will be released in early January, and applications open in late February. Applications will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Final preparations are underway for the Olympics, with the new National Stadium in Tokyo -- the main venue for the games -- officially inaugurated on Dec. 21 in a star-studded ceremony, including Jamaican sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt.

