Woman's children exact revenge in stunning obituary

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. - If Kathleen Dehmalow could write her own obituary, it likely would not have turned out like the one published following her death on May 31.

The obituary in the Minnesota paper, the Redwood Falls Gazette, starts off harmless enough, but then devolves into a revenge piece apparently written by the deceased woman's estranged children, Gina and Jay, whom she’d apparently abandoned after she became pregnant by her husband’s brother and moved to California.

The obituary ends with this: “She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgment. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her.”

The obituary reads in full:

Kathleen Dehmlow (Schunk) was born on March 19, 1938 to Joseph and Gertrude Schunk of Wabasso.

She married Dennis Dehmlow at St. Anne's in Wabasso in 1957 and had two children Gina and Jay.

In 1962 she became pregnant by her husband's brother Lyle Dehmlow and moved to California.

She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay who were then raised by her parents in Clements, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Schunk.

She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgment. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her.

As of this writing, the obituary has five condolences messages.

Linda Mann, of Greenfield, Wisconsin wrote: “The good Lord loves you more than anyone else ever could. You are in Heaven now with your Savior. R. I. P.”

“May you both find healing and peace after the passing of Kathleen,” Michelle Peterson, of Indianapolis, Indiana, wrote.

Another anonymous post read simply, “My!”



