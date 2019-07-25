Woman tossed off sightseeing cruise over alleged groping

PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A Port Richey, Florida woman was tossed off a sightseeing cruise Friday after passengers say she groped them.

“Lady came on the boat. She was being, very, very unruly. Started touching people and you just can’t do that. You can’t sexually harass people,” said Captain Angelo, who didn’t give his last name.

He is talking about Lisa Matteson.

Xanthi Zembillas, who sells cruise tickets, heard on the radio, the boat was returning to the dock.

“The lady, Lisa, apparently groped his wife once. And then she did it again,” Zembillas said.

Captain Angelo tried to intervene.

“She got up and she groped the husband. So after she groped the husband, she turns around and tells the husband, that you need to take your family and go back to where you came from,” Zembillas said.

Back at the dock, Tarpon Springs police officers were waiting with handcuffs.

Matteson is a regular at the sponge dock. She is out of jail on bond.

