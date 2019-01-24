Woman shot in broad daylight outside crowded busy Chevron station

An investigation is underway after police say a woman was shot at a gas station in west Houston, Jan. 24, 2019.

According to authorities, the woman was shot around 11:15 a.m. Thursday outside a Chevron station near Richmond Avenue and Rodgerdale Road.

Video of the scene showed several cars and police vehicles parked in the area and at the pumps, along with police tape near the entrance of the convenience store.

Police said a man fled the scene in a light blue Honda.

This is a developing story.

