Woman kicks nail salon employee in face in dispute over bad service claim at spa

SAN ANTONIO - A woman who walked out of a San Antonio nail salon without paying said she was dragged out of her truck when she tried to leave.

Emily Henderson told KSAT she had left Luminous Nails and Spa off of Loop 1604 near Shaenfield Road on Saturday because of how the manager had treated her following what she felt was bad service from a nail tech. But she said the same manager and others dragged her out of her truck before police arrived.

Henderson said she had intended to pay for her "fill" when she went to the salon, but she was soon fed up with the service.

Unsatisfied with how she felt the first nail tech was treating her, Henderson asked for someone else to finish the job. That second person ended up being the manager, but after a dispute over Henderson's request for an apology from the first tech, Henderson left the salon without paying.

Henderson claims the manager followed her to her truck where she claims the manager stopped her from leaving and closing her door, and at one point grabbed her leg and tried to pull her out of the truck. Henderson says she told the woman to let go. When the manager continued to tug on her leg, Henderson said she used her other leg to kick her in the stomach and the face, busting open the other woman's lip.

After the kicks, Henderson said more women swarmed out of the nail salon, some of whom tried to help drag her out, too. A man with them was eventually able to yank her out of the truck and onto the ground, Henderson said.

Police eventually showed up, according to Henderson, who claims officers told her she did not have to pay for bad services, but she should have reported it to them first.

KSAT has requested a copy of the incident report from San Antonio Police but has not yet received it.

