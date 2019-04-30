Woman injured, teen in CPS custody after violent carjacking in SE Houston

A teen is in Child Protective Services custody and woman is in the hospital after a carjacking in southeast Houston.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Axilda Street near Vinett Street in the Pasadena area.

Police said a 29-year-old woman and a 16-year-old runaway arrived at a home in the neighborhood when several people rushed out of the home and beat up and possibly pistol-whipped the 29-year-old driver.

The driver suffered a broken jaw and was taken to a hospital. She is expected to be OK.

Authorities said the teen was not injured in the incident and she is talking to police. She was put into CPS Custody.

The people who attacked the driver made off with the vehicle.

Officers said they are not sure why the teen was with the 29-year-old, why they were at the home or if the attackers live there.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

