Whirlwind romance: Storm-chaser pops the question as apparent tornado photobombs proposal

On Twitter, Joey Krastel, a.k.a. NimbusStorms, shared this now-viral photo of his engagement, published on May 28, 2019.

HOUSTON - A storm-chasing couple is celebrating their engagement after he popped the question as an apparent tornado swirled in the background.

Joey Krastel, who works as a risk analyst for Maryland’s Emergency Management Agency, shared the photo of the tearful proposal to his boyfriend on Twitter with the caption “the two loves of my life,” apparently referring to his fiancé and the storm.

It's unclear whether he said yes, but judging from the "loves" line, one could surmise the proposal was received in the affirmative.

The location and date of the proposal were not readily available, as of this writing.

The post has been liked nearly 6,000 times and retweeted more than 400 times.

The 2 loves of my life pic.twitter.com/Cv4eviechZ — Joey Krastel (@NimbusStorms) May 29, 2019

As with many viral Twitter posts, the comments rival the initial post for awesomeness. Here are some of our favorites congratulating the couple and having a little fun with the engagment situation.

"OK, I am not trying to rush an answer but..." nods head left, "you know..." — Emergentech RDI (@BuckeyeStorms) May 29, 2019

Wild shot! And congrats! 👏🏿🎉 — Keya💁🏿‍♀️#WXWOC (@AverageKeya) May 29, 2019

Dorothy could not be prouder. — Brock (@_brocktx) May 29, 2019

Me: Yes. A thousand times yes....than runnin' like hell. pic.twitter.com/QH1rUYbZbF — DC United with Pride 🏳️‍🌈⚽️⚫🔴💪 (@unitednightout) May 29, 2019

