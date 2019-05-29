Whirlwind romance: Storm-chaser pops the question as apparent tornado photobombs proposal

HOUSTON - A storm-chasing couple is celebrating their engagement after he popped the question as an apparent tornado swirled in the background.
Joey Krastel, who works as a risk analyst for Maryland’s Emergency Management Agency, shared the photo of the tearful proposal to his boyfriend on Twitter with the caption “the two loves of my life,” apparently referring to his fiancé and the storm.
It's unclear whether he said yes, but judging from the "loves" line, one could surmise the proposal was received in the affirmative.
The location and date of the proposal were not readily available, as of this writing.
The post has been liked nearly 6,000 times and retweeted more than 400 times.
As with many viral Twitter posts, the comments rival the initial post for awesomeness. Here are some of our favorites congratulating the couple and having a little fun with the engagment situation.
What do you think about this proposal? Share your thoughts in the comments.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.