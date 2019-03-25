'WHATAPISTOL': Houston firearms store makes custom Whataburger-themed gun

HTX Tactical's Whataburger-themed gun, as seen on the store's Facebook page.

HOUSTON - People keep Whataburger order numbers, take Whataburger graduation, prom and baby photos, and now, order high-end guns with Whataburger insignia.

While HTX Tactical of north Houston couldn't disclose the identity of the customer with a taste for Whataburger weapons, the company has become a go-to for people looking for a custom gun, from professional athletes to rappers.

Javier Garcia, who works at the store, said the customer who purchased the gun was wearing a Whataburger shirt. Garcia told KPRC he suggested the Whataburger theme. Garcia said “Texas and Whataburger go hand in hand.”

George Abrego, of HTX Tactical, explained the basic gun is stripped apart, upgrades are added if desired, and then a coating process is used to add the Whataburger designs.

Staff use a layering technique to stencil the logos on the gun. Once they finish coating, the gun is baked for one to three hours, a final finishing coat is applied, and the gun is set aside for 24 hours, after which it can be reassembled. Then, the gun is finally tested.

Whataburger fans love the photos and video posted on HTX Tactical’s Facebook page. The video of the firearm on Facebook has over 20,000 shares and over one million views.

WHATA-PISTOL 🍔 with a side of P-FRIES (pmag) 🍟 Posted by HTX Tactical on Monday, March 18, 2019

In just two years, the company says it has customized guns for A-listers like former NBA star Shaq and Houston rapper Paul Wall

