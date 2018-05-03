Rapper Paul Wall shows off custom Rockets-inspired gun as team continues in playoff series

HOUSTON - Rapper Paul Michael Slayton, commonly known as Paul Wall, loves Houston sports – and now he’s got the gun to prove it.

Wall posted photos and videos of his new tricked-out Rockets gun on Instagram. The gun is red, yellow and black and features the Houston Rockets logo.

In a video posted on Instagram, Wall gave a shout-out to the custom designers, HTX Tactical on the Northwest Freeway.

The shop says the firearm is a Houston Rockets x LV Micro Roni.

The Houston Rockets lost 116-108 on Wednesday night and tie the Western Conference semifinals at 1-1.

