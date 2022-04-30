74º

Illinois family finds preserved McDonald’s food from over half a century ago in home’s wall

An order of 63-year-old fries came along with the house just south of the Wisconsin state line.

A northern Illinois family who were renovating their home this month unearthed a bag of french fries that had apparently been sitting inside a wall for more than 60 years.

Rob and Grace Jones were fixing up their kitchen and bathroom on April 16 in Crystal Lake, which is about 50 miles northwest of downtown Chicago, when they made the fast-food discovery.

They were replacing a built-in toilet paper holder, requiring them to open a 4-by-6-inch section of the wall. That’s when they spotted a towel inside the wall, wrapping up something that the young parents initially feared.

