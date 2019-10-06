WeekHack: What you need to know for the week ahead in Houston

Getty Images

HOUSTON - Take a look at some of the most significant Houston-area events, meetings and stories happening in the week ahead.

Sports

Getty Images

Houston Texans fans, break out your jerseys and gear up for a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City or on a screen near you.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Eric Gordon #10 of the Houston Rockets plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on November 13, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.

Red nation, gear up for a double dose of the Houston Rockets this week. The team will go head-to-head against the Toronto Raptors in a pair of October pre-season games at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Oct. 8 and 10.

Getty Images

Let's go 'Stros! The Houston Astros will head into Game 3 of the American League Division Series Monday, Oct. 7 at Tropicana Field in Florida. The Astros are up 2-0 on the Rays in this best-of-five series.

Government and politics

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks at a town hall in the Meyerland neighborhood of Houston on June 26, 2017, (KPRC)

Nonpartisan research institute Texas Public Policy Foundation will host a mayoral candidate forum Thursday, Oct. 10 at B&B Butchers & Restaurant from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Five Houston mayoral candidates will take turns answering questions from moderators and event attendees.

Monday is last day to register to vote in Texas' November elections

Getty Images TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls…

Do you plan to vote in Texas' November elections? Monday, Oct. 7 is the last day to register to vote. Early voting in the Nov. 5 election begins on Oct. 21. Texans eager to exercise their civic right can print out a voter registration application online or pick up a copy in person at most local post offices and public libraries. Voters must submit their application to the voter registrar in their county of residence. Mailed applications must be postmarked before or on the Monday deadline.

KPRC2

Nonprofit Leadership ISD will host a forum for the candidates vying for the Houston ISD's District II school board seat. Leadership ISD will hold the moderated forum on October 7th from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at the Kashmere Multiservice Center.

2016 Getty Images Joaquin Castro

Latino Texas PAC will host several endorsed candidates including U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro and seven Houston politicians up for election on Nov. 5 at a meet and greet event Monday, Oct. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chapman & Kirby.

Festivals and family fun

The Houston Italian Festival

This week, enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of Italy without leaving Houston. Stomp games, stuff your face with pasta, sample some Italian beer and more at the 41st Houston Italian Festival, held at the University of St. Thomas from Thursday, Oct. 11 through Saturday, Oct. 12.

Rob Stothard/Getty Images

Celebrate Halloween all month at Zoo Boo, the Houston Zoo's annual event. Houston's little ghouls and goblins will get a chance to take photos in the pumpkin patch, parade around in their costumes and play merry-not-scary games. Zoo Boo will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October beginning Friday, Oct.11.

Children's Museum of Houston The event begins October 12.

Slip-on your favorite costume, grab a goodie bag and gear up to get a dose of gross at Halloween Grosstopia, an annual three-week event hosted by the Children's Museum of Houston. Trick-or-treat, meet some creepy crawly creatures and participate in some spine-tingling experiments. The event begins Saturday, Oct. 12 and runs through Thursday, Oct. 31.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.