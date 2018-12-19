'We the People Will Fund the Wall': Donald Trump wall fundraiser garners thousands of donors

President Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the DeltaPlex Arena, December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - A triple-amputee Air Force veteran is apparently behind a GoFundMe account that has raised more than $700,000 in an effort to fund President Donald Trump’s border wall.

As of this writing, Brian Kolfage’s "We The People Will Fund The Wall" GoFundMe page has $798,957. The account has a $1 billion goal.

The GoFundMe page posted Sunday has 12,988 contributors. People have shared the campaign at least 172,000 times.

In the page update, Kolfage noted that he has petitioned GoFundMe to raise the maximum amount in order to raise the goal amount.

The account also promises to make sure the money goes toward the wall and nothing else.

The campaign aims to jumpstart the wall – not necessarily cover the full cost, which is estimated at more than $15 billion.



The account reads, “100% of your donations will go to the Trump Wall. If for ANY reason we don't reach our goal we will refund your donation.”

