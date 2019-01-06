Videos released of woman accused of kidnapping 8-month-old boy in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities released videos of a woman accused of kidnapping an 8-month-old boy Friday night, according to KSAT news.

Officials said the baby, King Jay Davila, was last seen in a white Dodge Dart wearing a onesie and being carried by a thin, white or Hispanic woman wearing a light-colored hoodie and tan pants, according to KSAT.

Officials said the boy's father, Christopher Davila, drove to a convenience store in the 300 block of Enrique Barrera Parkway, left the car running and the driver's door open and went inside the store to make a purchase. That's when police said the woman got into the car and drove off.

The vehicle was later found near a park with no baby in the car, no car seat and no keys, according to KSAT.

Davila, 34, was arrested and charged with child endangerment, as police believe he is behind the child's disappearance, officials said.

"We have the father down at headquarters right now, and his story is not adding up," San Antonio police Chief William McManus told KSAT. "We believe, right now, that he knows the woman who took the baby. We believe that it was set up, but nonetheless, we have a missing 8-month-old. The mother of the child is very, very distraught."

READ MORE

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.