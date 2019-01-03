Veterans unite: Texas' Rep. Dan Crenshaw featured in patriotic viral tweet

Florida Rep. Brian Mast shared this tweet showing himself with Indiana Rep. Jim Baird and Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

HOUSTON - A tweet showing three veterans, including Texas' Dan Crenshaw, in the U.S. House of Representatives is striking a chord with many Americans.

Florida Rep. Brian Mast shared this tweet showing himself with Indiana Rep. Jim Baird and Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

Crenshaw, a Navy SEAL who did five tours of duty, lost his right eye when he was hit by an improvised explosive device blast in Helmand province in 2012 in Afghanistan, according to his campaign website. Surgeries restored sight in his left eye. He recovered and ultimately deployed twice more.

Crenshaw was medically retired in 2016 with two Bronze Stars, the Purple Heart and the Navy Commendation Medal with Valor, according to his biography.

Mast served in the U.S. Army for more than 12 years, earning medals including a Bronze Star, a Army Commendation Medal for Valor, the Purple Heart, and The Defense Meritorious Service Medal. Mast lost his legs following an IED blast while he was deployed as a bomb disposal expert in Afghanistan, according to his biography.

Baird lost his arm in the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart, among numerous other honors.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.