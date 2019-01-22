Driver shot before crashing into Spring ISD bus

HOUSTON - A driver blacked out and crashed into a Spring Independent School District bus Tuesday after he had been shot in north Harris County, according to deputies.

The crash was reported about 7:15 a.m. at FM Road 1960 and Rolling Creek Drive.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said about 10 students were aboard the bus at the time of the crash, but no one on the bus was injured. Those students were moved to a different bus and taken on to Spring Early College Academy, officials said.

Gonzalez said investigators believe that the driver was trying to escape after being shot at a nearby apartment complex. He said the driver passed out and slammed into the left-front tire of the school bus.

VIDEO: Sheriff Gonzalez speaks at scene of crash

"The white BMW he was in had paper tags," Gonzalez said. "So, we're just trying to get more information on what exactly transpired prior to this."

Gonzalez said the driver has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting, Gonzalez said.

