Houston native among 14 killed in Kenya terror attack

Jason Spindler is seen in this undated photo obtained by NBC News.

HOUSTON - A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin was among the 14 people who were killed Tuesday during a terrorist attack in Kenya.

Family members identified Jason Spindler as the American who the U.S. State Department confirmed was killed in a blast and gunfire at an upscale hotel and office complex in Nairobi, according to NBC News.

“We all miss him so much, and it’s so sad that such a bright young person is taken away by terrorism,” Sarah Spindler, Jason Spindler’s mother, said during an interview with NBC News.

Jason Spindler joined the Peace Corps after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He received grants from both the Clinton Foundation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, his mother said. He was co-founder and managing director of I-Dev International, a firm that advises in business strategy for emerging markets.

The extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kenya’s president said the terrorists who carried out the attack have been eliminated.

