United Airlines apologizes after incident involving flight attendant

HOUSTON - United Airlines apologized and compensated passengers after a flight attendant may have been acting inappropriately.

📺 WATCH: KPRC2 News Today

A passenger on a flight from Denver to Williston, North Dakota tweeted photos of the flight attendant she said might have been drunk on the job.

Erika Gorman said the the woman at one point she got extremely close to another passenger. According to Gorman, during the boarding announcements, the flight attendant used profanity and said, “If your seatbelt isn’t tight, you f***** up.”

One of Gorman's tweets said, "Thanks United, for a terrifying flight! Drunk or stoned stewardess endangered everybody’s lives. I had to go to the cockpit and call the pilot and tell him they had an out of control attendant. The cops and an ambulance were waiting for her when we landed."

The attendant was not arrested upon landing.

United released the following statement:

"We are aware of a concerning incident involving a flight attendant serving on our regional service provider Trans States Airlines flight 4689. As a gesture of goodwill, we have compensated all customers aboard the flight and we apologize for any inconvenience or distress this may have caused. The safety of our customers and crew aboard all united and trans states flights is a top priority."

According to Trans States Airlines, the flight attendant has been grounded pending an investigation.

KPRC2 reporter Jake Reiner reached out to Williston police who said he would have to call back later in the day.

Reiner also attempted to reach Trans States Airlines, they have yet to respond.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.