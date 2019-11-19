Twitter unites with hilarious reactions to #Fartgate after congressman appears to fart on live TV

Congressman Eric Swalwell is creating waves, and possibly farts, after an audible flatulent-like noise was heard in the background of his live interview on MSNBC’s “Hardball” with Chris Matthews Monday night.
Swalwell was delivering an impassioned speech about the latest developments regarding President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing when he appears to cut the cheese on live TV. Social media users, who pushed the incident to the top trending item on Twitter Monday night, pointed out that the California Democrat seemed to pause briefly as the alleged fart sounded off, but he finished the interview like a pro.
Hardball disputed that the noise was a hot air biscuit saying it was actually a coffee mug scraping across the desk and Swalwell was quick to back this up claiming “TOTAL EXONERATION.” Donald Trump Jr. weighed in on the windbreak Monday night, adding fuel to the flatulence.
We may never know, but there are arguments on both sides of the aisle as to whodunnit:
