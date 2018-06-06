This is the story behind the viral photo of a firefighter calming a baby girl

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - A snapshot of a Tennessee firefighter comforting a baby girl after a car crash has triggered an outpouring of praise and support.

Chattanooga Fire Captain Chris Blazek was more than 12 hours into his shift Saturday when he was called to a car wreck involving kids.

"Anytime I see another child, mine immediately flash through my head," he said.

He rushed to the scene, and checked on the children. One of the children, a 4-month-old baby, would not stop crying. The child's mother gave Blazek permission to pick her up.

"And as soon as I did that I did a quick physical exam to make sure she was OK," he said. "Then she just immediately laid her head on my shoulder and just embraced me."

That moment was captured in a picture snapped by another firefighter.

"My peers do this on a daily basis. This was a normal call for us. This is something we would do without thinking," Blazek said. "Recognition like this is amazing but we do it knowing that someday there may be no recognition."

