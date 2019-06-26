This is the gun, Bible and American flag promotion offered at Alabama car dealership

The promotional image for Chatom Ford's Independence Day deal, as published in June 2019.

CHATOM, Ala. - An Independence Day promotion from an Alabama car dealership offering a gun, Bible and American flag with a vehicle purchase is going viral.

The post has been shared more than 1,000 times.

The deal, designed to “celebrate our independence” stipulates that buyers must be 18 or older, have valid identification, can legally purchase a vehicle, and pass all checks associated with owning a firearm in one’s state of residency.

GOD, GUNS, AND FREEDOM 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 CELEBRATING JULY 4th FROM NOW UNTIL JULY 31 HERE AT CHATOM FORD!!! EVERY VEHICLE... Posted by Chatom Ford on Wednesday, June 19, 2019

In the comments, someone wrote, “Only in my beautiful state of Alabama. Great sales pitch.”

“Wow,” another wrote. “That is violently American. Nothing like using God to help you sell cars.”

