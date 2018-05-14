This is how Justin Timberlake changed the food world forever

HOUSTON - Justin Timberlake has changed the berry business forever.
The artist stuffed a raspberry with a blueberry in a post on his Instagram account in December, and now a berry company has made his idea a reality.
Driscoll's, the California-based seller of fresh strawberries and other berries, showed the packaged braspberries on Instagram, saying “@justintimberlake, be on the lookout in a grocery store near you.”
New berry launch! Fresh from the farm, #Braspberries are an out of this world flavor combination! @justintimberlake, be on the lookout in a grocery store near you. 😉 #FinestBerries #newproduct #newproductalert
