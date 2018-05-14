This is how Justin Timberlake changed the food world forever

HOUSTON - Justin Timberlake has changed the berry business forever.

The artist stuffed a raspberry with a blueberry in a post on his Instagram account in December, and now a berry company has made his idea a reality.

#Braspberry... A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Dec 5, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

Driscoll's, the California-based seller of fresh strawberries and other berries, showed the packaged braspberries on Instagram, saying “@justintimberlake, be on the lookout in a grocery store near you.”

