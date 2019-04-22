These are the CBD oil businesses in Houston area

HOUSTON - CBD oil is the latest crazy. From coffee shops to wellness studios, whether you believe the hype or not, new stores are popping up in the city and suburbs.

On April 20, a day popular with cannabis enthusiasts, the Smoking Pot, the area's first CBD oil infused coffee shop, opened in Spring Branch.

And in Rice Village, Sacred Leaf Wellness opened its doors.

"One of the mottos of the shop is you get the benefits of marijuana without getting high," said Cindy Moulton with Sacred Leaf Wellness.

Monday on KPRC2 News at 10, what exactly is CBD oil? And is it legal in Texas? We went to four different district attorneys' offices in our region and we'll bring you their answers.

Here's a map of the CBD-centric businesses in the Houston area:

