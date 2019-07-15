Woman says she was attacked by women who were stealing her tubes at Guadalupe River

A photo of Lindsey Rose after she said she was attacked by four women who were stealing her tubes at the Guadalupe River.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Lindsey Rose's weekend river trip didn't turn out quite the way she expected.

What she says happened

Rose said she was at the Lazy L&L Campground on Saturday floating the river with her boyfriend near Devil's Playground when she claims somebody started trying to take her tubes.

"I was just, like, 'Hey, what's going on? What are you doing? Are you taking our floats?'" Rose said.

The attack

Rose said she was attacked by four women, but doesn't remember much about the attack. She said she woke up in a pool of blood.

Rose was rushed to a San Antonio hospital.

"My nose is fractured, or broken, in three or four different spots and I just know it's three layers of stitches," Rose said.

Finding the attackers

Rose said she's still trying to figure out why she was attacked.

"I had to have plastic surgery over floats, that's just crazy. What is this world coming to?" she said.

Rose is hopeful that by speaking out, someone will come forward and bring those responsible to justice.

"Whether it's your friend or family, please do the right thing because not only did it happen to me, it's going to happen to someone else," she said.

What's next

The Comal County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case and working to track down witnesses.

KPRC 2 reached out to the campsite but has not heard back.

